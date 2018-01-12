Tributes to Wrexham Council road sweeper known affectionately as 'Trigger'

A wife has told of her shock at the death of her husband aged just 50.

Paul Anthony Williams, a Wrexham Council road sweeper known affectionately as Trigger, died at his home in Wynnstay Avenue, Wrexham on Thursday, January 4.

His devastated wife Tracy, 45, told how Mr Williams’ death was “very sudden” She added: “We’re all still in disbelief. We’re still expecting him to come through the door. Everything’s too quiet.”

Mr Williams, a former pupil of Castell Alun High School at Hope, was originally from Cymau but had lived in Wrexham with his wife for 22 years.

He had worked for Wrexham Council for about 20 years, initially in the town centre and in Caia Park for the last seven years.

A keen Blues fan, Mr Williams would attend games at Stamford Bridge as often as he could and he was known around the town as ‘Chelsea’.

He was also known as ‘Trigger after the roadsweeper in his favourite television show, Only Fools and Horses.

Mrs Williams said her husband would “talk to anybody” and added: “He was always a presence. He was always laughing and joking and taking the mick.”

Mr Williams is survived by children Kayleigh, 28, and Daniel, 29, from a previous marriage as well as Curtis, 18, and Chelsea, nine, from his current one.

He was a brother to Richard Williams and the devoted grandfather of Emma, Kaitlin, Charlie, Danny and Owen.

Mrs Williams said the family has received many messages from people expressing their condolences and also their shock at her husband’s death – most of whom had been chatting to him as he worked the previous day.

A funeral service will be held at Pentrebychan Crematorium at 3.30pm on Wednesday, January 17.

The family will wear Chelsea shirts in memory of Mr Williams, and have asked those who attend to wear something blue.

Donations will be received for Ronald McDonald House and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.