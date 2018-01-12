Dangerous driving admitted by Wrexham men following collision that injured woman

Two men from Wrexham have admitted a charge of dangerous driving following a crash last May in which a woman was injured.

But their not guilty pleas to a specific charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was accepted by the prosecution at Mold Crown Court.

Oliver Michael Hughes and Adrian Bonin said in their basis of plea that they were not racing.

Judge Niclas Parry adjourned the case against them for sentence, but warned them to prepare themselves for custody.

They were both immediately banned from driving in the meantime.

The crash happened at Miners Lane in Llay, near Wrexham, on May 24 last year.

Hughes’ Peugeot car collided with Johanna Walsh’s vehicle as she drove in the opposite direction.

Hughes, 20, of Norman Road, Wrexham and Bonin, 31, of Acton Park Way, Acton, who was driving a Ford Fiesta at the time, were originally charged with causing her serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both appeared entered not guilty pleas, but said they accepted a dangerous driving charge.

Prosecutor David Mainstone said those pleas were acceptable.

The court heard Hughes in his police interview had described his own driving as “idiotic”.

Both were rebailed pending sentence next month.

Judge Parry told them that they would both be given significant credit for their guilty pleas which would be reflected in their sentences.

“You will both understand that you must prepare yourselves for a custodial sentence,” he said.

Bonin had no previous convictions and Hughes had one conviction for driving with excess alcohol and it was right that the court should know more about them before they were sentenced.

They would be invited to meet a probation officer to prepare a pre-sentence report and any references they wanted the court to read should be available in good time, he said.

“I will disqualify you both from driving as from today,” said Judge Parry.