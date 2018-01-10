Man who had just climbed Snowdon caught driving at 113mph on A55

A man who had just climbed Snowdon put his foot down as he drove home because his cousin who was asthmatic was feeling ill.

Abdul Kashim Gofur, an IT specialist from Oval Road in Camden Town, London, was caught by police driving at 113mph.

Appearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court he admitted breaking the 70mph limit on the A55 near Caerwys in June.

Magistrates, who described the speed as “huge”, banned him from driving for 45 days. He was also fined £479 with £85 costs and a £47 surcharge.

The court at Mold was told he would now face a disciplinary hearing in work.

Magistrates said they would be failing in their duty if they did not disqualify him, even though it would have implications on his work and his family. He also needed his licence because his mother was seriously ill.

Such a speed was “off the scale” as far as sentencing guidelines were concerned, they said.

If there was an emergency then it would take 200 yards for him to stop.

Prosecutor Brian Robertson told the court Gofur’s BMW overtook a police inspector on the Rhuallt Hill at an excessive speed.

He followed the vehicle and VASCAR was used on the A55 near Caerwys which showed his speed to be 113mph.

Magistrates were told that day he and a cousin had climbed Snowdon.

They got very wet and cold and as he was driving, the cousin became wheezy and was complaining about the effects of the cold.

Gofur was anxious to get his cousin back to a warm environment in Oldham, Greater Manchester, where he lived.