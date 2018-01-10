Connah's Quay's 'biggest eyesore' to be demolished to make way for new homes

A town’s “biggest eyesore” is to be demolished to make way for new homes.

While town councillors in Connah's Quay have expressed their approval at the disused properties between 231 and 235 High Street being demolished, concerns have been raised over new plans.

An application to knock down the dilapidated former music shop has been lodged with Flintshire Council and was approved by officers.

In its place will be six new flats with office space on the ground floor.

Town councillors made their feelings known during their January meeting.

Cllr Ian Dunbar, chairman of the Connah's Quay Town Council planning committee, said: “It’s the biggest eyesore as you’re coming in to Connah’s Quay. Properties next door are pleased it's going down.”

Cllr Pam Attridge, central ward member, said she was concerned by an apparent lack of parking offered.

Cllr Alan Roberts said: “I agree with knocking the building down but not with something that’s going to cause us bother in the future.

“It’s the parking again. If they can’t get more parking spaces, they’ll have to look at it again.”