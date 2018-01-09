Boy taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Wrexham

A boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on Queensway, Wrexham, shortly before 7.30pm yesterday.

A pedestrian had been hit by a car.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at shortly before 7.30pm yesterday evening (Monday, January 8) to reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Queensway in Wrexham.

”We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a boy was taken to Wrexham Maelor hospital in a stable condition.”