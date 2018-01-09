Bags of garden waste dumped at Wrexham beauty spot

A MAN has told of his frustration after spotting yet another case of bags of rubbish being dumped at a Wrexham beauty spot.

Alan Powell, 64, from Rhostyllen spoke out after finding the bags at the Plas Power Wood waterfall on Monday.

He said such behaviour, which he has noted on several occasions, spoils the area for everyone, adding: “Just take it to the tip and be responsible like everyone else.

“There are about four or five bags of garden waste.

“It is normally higher up by the gateway to the woods and in the walled layby.

“It is the first time I have seen it there.

“I used to live in the lodge in Plas Power so I know the grounds well and I am up there often but it never used to be like that.

“I have seen all sorts of things from rubble to hedge trimmings and it is annoying for the people who use Plas Power because it spoils it.

“I have seen people queuing for the tip – why can’t they do that as well?”

Cllr David A Bithell, Wrexham Council’s lead member for the environment and transport, said: “We have been made aware of this matter and we will be in touch with the land owner regarding its removal.

”Fly-tipping is an offence and we will always take action whenever it’s reported.”

Rebecca Good, the Woodland Trust’s site manager for Plas Power Wood, said: “The Woodland Trust is an independent charity that looks after more than 1,000 woods across the UK and fly-tipping is a huge problem for us.

“Last year we had to spend nearly £200,000 dealing with some 926 individual tipping incidents. This is money we would much rather spend on positive work to improve these woods and to get local people involved in them.

“If anyone has any information on who is responsible for this incident, we would be very grateful if they could pass this to the police. In the meantime, we will arrange to have any rubbish fly-tipped within our site to be cleared up.”