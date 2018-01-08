Another 250 jobs to be axed at Ellesmere Port's Vauxhall plant

Vauxhall plans to cut a further 250 jobs at its plant in Ellesmere Port, the company has confirmed.

The job losses come on top of plans announced in October to cut 400 staff from its then 1,900-strong workforce at the site.

The car manufacturer, which was bought by Peugeot-owner PSA Group in a £1.9 billion deal last year, said the move was designed to drive the "recovery of plant productivity".

As part of the job cuts, the Cheshire-based plant will move to a single production shift in April this year.

In a statement, Vauxhall said: "At a meeting held on Thursday 4 January 2018 between representatives from Vauxhall Motors and UNITE the Union, the company explained that although the initial voluntary separation programme at its Ellesmere Port plant announced in October (aligned to adjustment of production volumes in order to protect its future) has been successful, it needs to initiate a further voluntary programme for eligible employees of a further 250 heads in the period from April to the end of September 2018."

It adds: "Vauxhall Management affirmed the company's continued commitment to the Astra plant at Ellesmere Port.

"The company remains confident in the ability of the Ellesmere Port workforce to deliver the necessary improvements in financial performance."