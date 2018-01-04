Yellow weather warning in place across Wales

DELAYS to travel and short term loss of power in some areas could be possible due to strong winds, the Met Office has said.

A yellow weather warning, which was put in place at 8am this morning and will remain active until 7pm tonight, advises the public to expect strong gusty winds across the whole of Wales.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A spell of strong and gusty winds is expected to move eastwards during Thursday.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible.

“There is also the potential for some short term loss of power supplies. It is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities exposed to these winds will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“The strongest winds will affect southwest England and Wales during the morning, moving east to reach eastern parts of England later in the afternoon.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely fairly widely with some gusts reaching 65-75 mph along exposed coasts and over high ground in the west.”