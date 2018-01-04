Marchwiel man fined for being stuck in Christmas shopping jam

A shopper has been left flabbergasted after receiving a Christmas parking fine.

Traffic was so bad outside the Aldi store in Ruthin Road, Wrexham, that John Whiteley was not able to exit the supermarket car park for about an hour and 40 minutes.

Mr Whiteley, of Elwyn Drive, Marchwiel, had gone to the store with his wife on Friday, December 22, to pick up some last minute bits and pieces just before Christmas.

But he was shocked when he received a letter yesterday saying he had to pay a £70 parking fine, which would be reduced to £40 if he coughed up promptly.

He said: “It took an age to get out of the car park. It was busy in Morrisons as well but they realised there was a problem and they had someone out with a yellow jacket on to keep the traffic moving.

”Unfortunately all the traffic has to go past the entrance to Aldi and there were no gaps. It was absolutely rammed solid and no-one was letting people out.

”The parking charge says we arrived at the car park at 12.10pm and we went through the till at 12.40pm.

”The rest of the time we were sat in the car unable to move. I’ve spoken to the Aldi store manager and, in her words, she said she has had thousands of complaints.

”She also said that if we take the parking charge notice into the store, she will make sure it gets cancelled.

”As long as it gets sorted I will be happy because I don’t want to pay any money out, especially in the circumstances.”

Management at Aldi Stores have been unavailable for comment.