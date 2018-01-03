Son Jack chosen to follow in his late father's political footsteps

The son of the late Assembly Member Carl Sargeant says he hopes to continue his father’s work for the community after being chosen as Labour’s candidate for the Alyn and Deeside by-election.

Jack Sargeant, 23, was tonight confirmed by members of the Constituency Labour Party as their candidate for next month’s Senedd by-election.

The Welsh Labour candidate said he would be taking nothing for granted and wanted to continue the “proud tradition” of his father by being a “powerful voice for local people”.

He added he would be seeking to get “to the truth about the chain of events” that led to his father’s premature death.

The seat had been left open since the death of Mr Sargeant, 49, on November 7, four days after he was sacked as Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children following allegations about his personal conduct.

The married father-of-two denied any wrong doing and vowed to clear his name.

Now his son Jack will represent Welsh Labour in the hope of holding on to his father’s former seat in a by-election on February 6 after winning the support of constituency members during hustings held at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall.

Mr Sargeant, an engineer, saw off the challenge of Carolyn Thomas, councillor for Treuddyn and a former Flintshire Council chairman, and Hannah Jones, a Saltney town councillor, to secure the nomination.

In a statement Mr Sargeant thanked Labour Party members and said he was “humbled and honoured” to have been chosen and would hit the campaign trail immediately.

He said: “I will be standing on a platform of being a powerful voice for local people – in the proud tradition of my father.

“I will also be seeking justice for him – getting to the truth about the chain of events that led to his premature death.

”From tomorrow I will be out and about on the campaign trail right across the constituency, listening to local concerns about the economy, health and education.

If elected, I promise to champion North Wales interests on all these issues.

Mr Sargeant spoke of his “Labour values” and his “commitment to work tirelessly to ensure those values deliver for local people can win through on February 6”.

The three candidates each gave an statement in front of more than 140 party members before taking questions from the floor.

A secret ballot was then held, which the 23-year-old is said to have won in the first round.

As Welsh Labour’s candidate, Mr Sargeant will now contest the election next month against Sarah Atherton, a Gresford community councillor, for the Welsh Conservatives and Welsh Liberal Democrat Donna Lalek, a Broughton community councillor .

Plaid Cymru have put forward Carrie Harper, Caia Park councillor in Wrexham, as their representative while Ukip Wales said they would not stand against Mr Sargeant “out of respect” for his late father.