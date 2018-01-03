Fury over smashed phone box and bus shelters in Caergwrle

VILLAGE vandals risk blowing a hole in council budgets, according to a councillor.

Caergwrle councillor Dave Healey has reported a spate of vandalism in the village and neighbouring Abermorddu, overnight from New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

Glass has been smashed in bus shelters along Hawarden Road and the red phone box in Abermorddu has also been targeted by vandals.

Cllr Healey says he is furious about the impact it will have on the community, practically and financially.

He added that budget constraints mean such mindless damage is something local authorities can ill-afford to be repairing on a regular basis.

As an example, he said, requests had been made for extra gritting bins in Hope, Caergwrle and Abermorddu, costing £135 each to install and £60 for the grit, but because of vandalism the cost is higher as they have to be secured to post in those wards.

“There has been what I can only describe as a spate of vandalism over New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, along Hawarden Road from Caergwrle into Abermorddu,” Cllr Healey said.

“Shelters have been smashed and old red telephone box has been damaged too.

“I just find this vandalism in the community totally unacceptable and it is just hitting budgets when we can least afford it.

“Flintshire Council especially is trying very hard to balance its budget and there is a great funding gap at the moment.”

He continued: “Someone must know who has done this, not everyone is in bed at midnight and the bus shelter by Caergwrle train station is across the road from houses.

“The telephone box is also right in the middle of a residential area.

“I’m appealing for anyone with any information about this to come forward as we really do have to put an end to anti-social behaviour

and mindless vandalism in the villages.”

Cllr Healey added he had reported the incidents to the village PCSO and Streetscene.

A North Wales Police spokesman said the force would be looking into the reports.

The spokesman added a vehicle was damaged on Hawarden Road shortly after 10.30pm on New Year’s Eve.