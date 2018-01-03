Coastguard helicopter flies woman in labour in Tywyn to hospital in 60mph Storm Eleanor winds

A pregnant woman who went into labour early had to be flown to a specialist neonatal unit in winds of up to 60mph.

The Aberdfyi Coastguard Rescue Team were asked to create a landing site in Tywyn, south Gwynedd, to allow the Rescue 936 search and rescue helicopter to transfer the woman to the unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan, located more than 60 miles away.

The helicopter travelled from its base in Caernarfon despite Storm Eleanor battering the north and east Wales coastline with gusts of up to 60mph, hammering rain and huge waves.

Writing on Facebook, the Mid and North West Wales Coastguard team said: "Despite the appalling conditions, R936 was able to make the trip safely and took the lady to hospital, who was accompanied by her midwife, to hospital.

"We're amazed at what the Search and Rescue helicopter guys can get through."

Picture: Coastguard - Mid and NW Wales / Facebook