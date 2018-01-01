Man told police officer he'd batter him after mixing medication with alcohol

A DIABETIC man told a police officer he would “batter” him after mixing his medication with alcohol made him hopelessly drunk, a court heard.

Appearing in at Wrexham Magistrates Court on New Year’s Day, Liam Thomas McCabe, of Tryweryn Place in Caia Park admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour in Wrexham on November 30.

He also admitted being in possession of cannabis on the same date.

Prosecutor Helen Hall said at about 4pm on November 30 a police officer was called to the Golden Lion pub in High Street, Wrexham, where McCabe, 26, was refusing to leave and being aggressive.

On arrival the officer recognised McCabe and tried to engage with him but he was being tense, the court heard.

Helen Hall said: “He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol – his speech was slurred and his eyes were glazed.

“The officer suggested he was to be returned to his address but the defendant attempted to get on the bonnet of the police car.

”The officer brought him down and took him to the back of the vehicle, but the defendant became agitated as there were more customers forming outside the pub.”

McCabe turned to the customers who had gathered and began to shout and swear at them.

He told the officer arresting him “I will batter you” and resisted being put into the police car while screaming abuse at the public.

When searched afterwards he was found to have a piece of foil in his pocket containing an amount of cannabis which was consistent with personal use, Ms Hall added.

Stephen Edwards, defending, said: “It is some four years since he was before the court and his life has been on an even keel since that hearing.

“Mr McCabe suffers from type one diabetes and he does self-medicate for that.

”He was hopelessly drunk because of a combination of drink and his diabetes medication. As a result, his memory of the event is very hazy indeed.

“He is not a drinker and he was ashamed of his behaviour. As for the silver foil he has said the cannabis was for his own use.”

Magistrates’ chairman Terry Eastwood told McCabe it was his responsibility manage his medication and that on the day of the offence he had caused “havoc” for both the police and the public.

He fined McCabe £100 for abusive behaviour as well as £50 for cannabis possession and ordered that the drug be confiscated.

He also ordered the defendant to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.