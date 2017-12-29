Wrexham band's music set for starring role in US show

A BAND from Wrexham is celebrating after finding out their music is to be used by a Hollywood star in a hit TV show.

Four-piece indie pop band Kidsmoke, which formed in 2013, are to have their song ‘Take me to the river included in one of the latest episodes of Netflix sci-fi series Black Mirror.

The episode, entitled Arkangel, is directed by actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster and is available to watch from today.

Kidsmoke vocalist and guitarist Lance Williams, 32, said he and fellow band members James Stickels, Sophie Ballamy and Ash Turner are ‘over the moon’ about the news.

Mr Williams, who is studying to become a primary teacher and lives with his wife Kira and two sons in Garden Village, told the Leader: “A company called Sentric pitched it to the show and it was accepted but we weren’t really allowed to talk about it incase it was edited out.

“But we had the confirmation the other day that it was going to be used.

“We are all big fans of the show anyway, I had just finished watching season three when the email came through – it was quite hard to believe.

“We’re not sure where in the episode it will be, but I think the new series is highly anticipated

so to be featured in it is a big deal for us.

“It is nice to be featured in anything but to be in something that you’re a big fan of makes a massive difference.

“It can only be a good thing, we plan on making our album next year so hopefully that will help kick start that.

“For the band it is great publicity, hopefully it will get us some traction.

“This year has been good for us because we were awarded the horizons fund from the Welsh Arts Council which helped us make the EP we released this year and we were also asked to play Festival Number 6 in Portmeirion.

“I would say this is the biggest thing that has happened for the band and it is great way to end the year. We are all over the moon

about it. ”

To find out more about the Kidsmoke, visit the band’s website at https://kidsmoke.co.uk/