Snow and ice causes disruption across Wrexham and Flintshire

MOTORISTS and residents faced more disruption as a result of ice and snow across North Wales.

Drivers were warned of poor conditions throughout this morning by Traffic Wales, particularly regarding the A55 between Chester and Halkyn, as well as the A494 between Mold and Ruthin.

Arriva Buses Wales also reported problems during the morning due to heavy snow including disruption to services operating in Chester, Mold, Hawarden and Hope – which had to stay on main roads only.

Wrexham services 26 and 27 were also unable to operate via Leeswood during the morning.

Residents of Wrexham took to social media to share their pictures of the snow, with some raising concern over driving conditions in Coedpoeth and Brymbo in particular.

Denbighshire Council confirmed bin collections due to take place today in Llanarmon, Llandegla and Llangollen were rescheduled for the following day and Oneplanet Adventure Mountain bike centre in Llandegla is closed today due to the snow.