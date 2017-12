THE A483 at Wrexham has been reopened following a crash.

Traffic Wales advised motorists at 8.15am this morning that the A483 northbound from Plas Coch to Coedpoeth had been closed as a result of an accident.

North Wales Police confirmed just before 9am that the road has been reopened following the completion of barrier repairs.

Police have also advised drivers to take extra care and drive according to the road conditions.