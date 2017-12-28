Flint Castle's Iron Ring backlash took me by surprise, says AM Ken Skates

The backlash against plans for a controversial art installation that were later scrapped surprised a government minister.

Ken Skates, Welsh Government cabinet secretary for the economy and infrastructure, admitted he was taken aback by the swell of feeling against a proposed Iron Ring structure at Flint Castle.

A petition of more than 11,000 signatures demanded the plans for the £395,000 design to be binned.

Mr Skates, who has now passed on the culture and tourism portfolio to Lord Dafydd Elis Thomas,first announced the proposals for the seven metres high and 30m wide Ring in July.

They were binned in September following a review in the summer recess.

The Clwyd South AM told the Leader that, despite opposition to the original proposition, he was keen to ensure investment remained in Flint.

He said: “That’s now Dafydd Elis Thomas' project. I was very clear throughout the entire process that this is a project for Flint, to be owned by Flint and determined by Flint.

“The community of Flint should not be lectured to, should not be intimidated and I hope that it's going to be something that the community are able to deliver as a vision as part of the improvements that we're looking at delivering for the entire castle and associated nearby facilities as well.

“Although it's Dafydd who will be taking forward the upgrades and investments to Flint Castle, I hope the involvement and the influence of local people will be maintained.”

Many opposing the installation saw the proposed Iron Ring as a symbol of Welsh oppression dating back to the Middle Ages when Edward I conquered Wales between 1277 and 1283.

Mr Skates admitted the response was unexpected but remained steadfast in his belief that Flint would benefit from a new investment.

He said: “The backlash surprised me to some extent because

actually we’ve got a really rich and complex history in Wales.

“In this age of immediate and very short statements, it sometimes does not pay justice to the complexity and richness of our heritage and history.

“Clearly emotions ran very deep but my prime concern was with the people of Flint because this is an investment that is designed to improve job prospects, the business community and wealth in the area.

“I wanted to make sure the community supported investment in Flint Castle and also that it would be the community that benefited from it.

“That's always been my focus and whatever happens at the castle must pay dividends for the community and it must deliver more prosperity for the town of Flint and the surrounding communities as well.”