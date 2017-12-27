Festive bikers go the whole hog to raise money for special school in Chester

CHRISTMAS came early for youngsters when Santa turned up at their school, having swapped his reindeer for a motorbike.

Children at the Dee Banks School in Chester were the recipients of kind-hearted fundraising from a Flintshire based business.

Staff at Bretton Motorcycles, near Broughton, have visited the school to drop off presents including toys and a cheque for more than £1,000.

As well as Santa, elves and even Fred Flintstone turned up to help dish out the presents as part of the motorcycle drop-off.

One of the big fundraising events was a Christmas bash at the Saltney Tavern a week earlier.

Dee Banks is an all-age special school for children and young people with severe learning difficulties, profound and multiple learning difficulties, autism and complex needs.

Russell Campbell, from Bretton Motorcycles said: “Every year with the Cottage Inn on Brook Street in Chester we raise money for Christmas time, including for

Dee Banks.

“Basically we dress up as Santa Claus and take some toys and things to the school.

“We have raised more than £5,000 ourselves, the Cottage Inn even more, and have donated about £1,100 to Dee Banks.

”The rest is going to other local charities and worthy causes.”

Mr Campbell added that Bretton Motorcycles and the Cottage Inn were competitive in their fundraising, but seeing the children’s faces light up when the bikers arrived with their presents was the most important part of it.

He said: “The response from the children was absolutely phenomenal, one lad brought a tear to my eyes.

“Some of these children are severely handicapped and need round the clock care, so to see their little faces just melts your heart, it really does.

“It is so rewarding to be able to make a positive difference at this time of year.”

He added: “Everyone who organises the events and helps raise the money does so voluntarily, and I’d just like to thank everyone for their donations on the night at the Saltney Tavern.”