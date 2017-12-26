Two empty town centre retail units in Wrexham under offer

Interest in two empty town centre retail units could encourage more companies to come to Wrexham, a business leader has said.

According to chartered surveyor Legat Owen, 21 and 23 Regent Street – which were formerly a Clarks shoe shop and a Yeomans outdoor leisure shop – are currently under offer.

The units, located between a HSBC bank and a branch of The Works, are both in excess of 2,200 square feet and are marketed on the company’s website for a leasehold of £20,000 per year each.

When approached by the Leader a spokesman for Legat Owen confirmed the units are both under offer but remained tight lipped about who the potential new occupants could be.

Alex Jones, chairman of Wrexham Town Centre Forum, said: “It is all positive and a step in the right direction. Hopefully this will spark more interest in the town’s other vacant properties.

“It is a domino effect. You need a good anchor store and it sets the trend for other stores to come.

“We’re hopefully looking at some new retail and leisure outlets coming to the town next year which will be a good boost for the local economy and jobs.”

Nigel Lewis, of Wrexham Savers, said: “There is a real swell of effort by individuals, businesses, volunteers, Wrexham Council and the media to promote the town and try and improve its fortunes.

“I think footfall can only increase with the opening of Ty Pawb, the development of Henblas Square, lower business rates on the larger vacant units and Wrexham Council’s new approach to regeneration.

“I am sticking my neck out and think town will be pretty much occupied in 18 months.

“We have to aspire to that I think. Some things are happening on their own, others require nurturing, but we can do it.”