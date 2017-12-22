Student nurses and school choir bring festive cheer to patients at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

STUDENT nurses and schoolchildren brought some festive cheer to patients at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Earlier this month the Leader reported how Ceri Chamorro, Kate Topple and Fern Williams – third year adult nursing students at Bangor University’s Wrexham campus – along with student colleagues and lecturer Angela Williams, filled shoeboxes with festive treats, including toiletries, dominoes, colouring books for adults and Christmas decorations.

The shoeboxes were presented to patients on Onnen and Acton wards at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, who also watchd a performance from Borras Park school choir.

Fern Williams said the project was a big success and that 14 remaining boxes were donated to The Penley Rainbow Centre.

She said: “Student nurses, lecturers at Bangor University and Borras Park school Choir accompanied by headteacher

Mrs Hurst and Mr Valentine distributed the boxes to the patients. Mayor and Mayoress John and Ann Pritchard also attended and helped distribute the boxes.

“We had lovely comments from the patients, ward sisters, staff and relatives. The school choir were fantastic, they brought a tear to everyone’s eye.”

Cllr John Pritchard, Mayor of Wrexham, said: “I donated something when they were putting the boxes together so I came to visit the patients after they had received the gifts.

“The Borras Park School choir was singing as well, so it was a very emotional experience – the patients were so grateful.

“They couldn’t believe it because they weren’t expecting anything.

“I want to thank the student nurses for all their efforts because they are studying as well.”

The idea came after Ceri Chamorro was moved by patients without family to visit them during her placement on the ward during Christmas 2015.

She said: “It was awful seeing some people who didn’t even get a Christmas card – so last year we set out to hand out cards to everyone on the ward.

“It was such a huge success we decided to do it all again this year as the whole impact of the project was incredibly positive.”

Gill Harris, executive director for nursing and midwifery said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the student nurses from Bangor University who came to the hospital to hand out presents on our wards, the patients loved them.

“They’ve shown such generosity in collecting so many donations to make up the Christmas boxes, we are really grateful.”