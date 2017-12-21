Man spotted stealing flowers from graves at Rhos cemetery

Visitors have been urged to be vigilant after a man was reportedly spotted stealing flowers from a cemetery.

A member of the public told the caretaker of Rhos Cemetery that a man in green waterproofs filled two carrier bags with fresh flowers from several graves on Saturday afternoon before making off in a white Peugeot vehicle.

Catherine Edge, assistant clerk to Rhos Community Council, said the vehicle was possibly a van, but the witness was not sure. She added: “We are concerned this is happening because it’s not a very nice thing to do. We will be monitoring it as best we can.”

Mrs Edge added that the incident would be reported to the police. She urged the public to be vigilant and to contact North Wales Police on 101 if they see anything suspicious.