Fire crews attend crash between HGV and small vehicle in Wrexham

FIRE crews have been called to the scene of a two vehicle crash in Wrexham.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call just after 10am reporting a collision between a HGV and a car on a sliproad of the B&Q roundabout in Wrexham.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said two crews are currently in attendance at the scene.

A welsh ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called at shortly before 10.30am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car on the roundabout at Berse Road, Wrexham.

"A crew in an emergency ambulance is currently at the scene."