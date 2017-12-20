Son of late AM on Labour shortlist for Alyn and Deeside seat

The son of a late Assembly Member has been named on a shortlist to be Labour’s candidate for his father's former seat.

Jack Sargeant, 23, is one of three hopefuls vying to secure the nomination to stand for the party in the Alyn and Deeside seat left vacant following the death of his dad.

Carl Sargeant, 49, was found dead at the family home on Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay, on November 7, just four days after being sacked as Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children following allegations regarding his personal conduct.

He had denied any wrongdoing and had vowed to clear his name.

His son Jack will now seek to win the nomination from the three-person Welsh Labour shortlist which also consists of Carolyn Thomas, county councillor for Treuddyn, and Hannah Jones, a Saltney Stonebridge ward town councillor.

The successful candidate will stand in a by-election on Tuesday,

February 6.

In a statement Jack Sargeant said: “I’m very pleased to have crossed this first hurdle in the process. I now look forward to the final selection meeting early in the New Year when I will have the opportunity to set out my vision directly to local party members.

“Labour values run deep is this part of North East Wales – they define our community.

“The by-election will be important in ensuring we can continue to put those values into action for everyone in Alyn and Deeside.

“That’s why I’ve put my name forward to be the Labour candidate.”

Hustings and a selection meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 3, at Connah's Quay Civic Hall as part of the selection process before constituency party members vote on their preferred candidate.

Cllr Thomas said she was “honoured” to be on the shortlist but dearly wished that “there wasn't a need for a by-election and that Carl was still with us”.

She said: “These are difficult times and it's terrible for a by-election to be called under these most tragic of circumstances. Now more than ever before, our local party needs to be unified and ready to campaign for a Labour victory over the short few weeks that will follow.

“I was approached by members

who know me as a county and community councillor and member of the party to put myself forward as I am local, experienced and aware of issues.

“I am ready to serve and stand to win for Alyn and Deeside.

“If not selected, I will support the person who is.”

Hannah Jones said: “I’m really honoured and really pleased to have been shortlisted.

“I’m looking forward to the hustings and I'm proud to have been put forward to address the constituency Labour Party for their votes.

“If I’m picked I'll do my best to represent Alyn and Deeside.”

Sarah Atherton, who sits on Gresford Community Council near Wrexham, will stand for the Welsh Conservatives while Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have yet to confirm their candidates.

Ukip Wales has not yet confirmed whether it will stand in the election.