Ruabon school is celebrating after vote of approval

A school is celebrating after being taken out of special measures.

Estyn inspectors judged last year that Ysgol Rhiwabon had made insufficient progress during a follow-up visit, with areas of concern including pupil attendance, standards at key stage 4 and quality of teaching.

But after persistent hard work by staff and pupils behind the scenes, inspectors deemed the school is now fit to come out of special measures.

The recent monitoring visit by the inspection team commented on the significant improvements that have been made at the school since the time of the original inspection.

In fact the school secured a judgement of “strong progress” in almost all of the recommendations.

The school has been removed from the category following record results for students in the summer and is judged to have made such good progress that further Estyn inspection visits are not required.

The report comments on the rapid improvements and the robust way staff in the school work collaboratively to share good practice and focus on the students and their learning.

Reporting inspector Farruh Khan said: “Since the core inspection in 2015, the school has introduced a wide range of strategies to raise standards at key stage 4.

“As a result, there has been an overall trend of improvement in the standard of pupils’ work and their outcomes at key stage 4.

“The school has implemented a wide range of strategies to improve the quality of teaching and assessment. Lesson observations, book scrutiny and department reviews now focus suitably on pupils’ standards and progress in lessons.

“A comprehensive and well-considered programme of professional learning provides valuable opportunities for teachers to share good practice.

“These strategies have had a positive impact on key aspects of teaching and assessment and on the standards pupils achieve.

“In order to maintain and improve on this progress, the school should continue to sustain the level of progress it has already made, and continue to address those inspection recommendations where further progress is required.”

Headteacher Melanie Ferron-Evans said: “I have always been proud of Ysgol Rhiwabon and its local community and never more so than this week as the Estyn Report recognises the hard work of so many people.

“Throughout the frequent monitoring visits I have reminded students and staff how special they are and we have ensured that we have taken measures to secure sustainable success.

”Our school has made rapid progress since the time of the core inspection and we will use this as a platform to grow even stronger in the future.

“I would like to congratulate the students, staff and governors of the school.

“They have worked tirelessly

over the last five terms and thoroughly deserve this success.

“I would also like to thank the local community and our primary colleagues for showing their loyalty and belief in the school.

“It is with great pride that I look forward to working with such a dedicated and professional staff in the future to continue driving improvements in Ysgol Rhiwabon.”

Keith Benning, chairman of governors, added: “On behalf of the Governors at Ysgol Rhiwabon I would like to congratulate the staff and students for all the hard work that has been undertaken.

“The school can now look forward to a very positive future in providing excellent educational provision for our students within the local community.”