Fire service called to Wrexham town centre shop

Firefighterswere called to a town centre charity shop.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue crew from Chirk was called to the YMCA shop at Regent Street, Wrexham yesterday.

Staff were escorted out of the Hope Street store after clothing on a display rail caught fire when it came into contact with a halogen heater, triggering the smoke alarms.

The store manager, who did not wish to be named, said: "I am fire trained and my priority was getting my staff and the customers out and to safety as it was distressing for them.

"It is important as we have got vulnerable people in the shop who work as volunteers.

"The heater will definitely be going."

A North Wales Fire and Rescue spokesman said that staff were able to put out the fire before the crew arrived shortly before 12.30pm.

Firefighters then ventilated the building.