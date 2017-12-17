Memories of a Flintshire town's bygone times captured in special booklet

Memories of a town’s bygone times have been captured in a specially published booklet.

A collection of times gone by in Flint have made up a special booklet launched at the Old Court House Café in the town.

Lorna Jenner, local heritage consultant who has worked with the Team from Clwyd Alyn Housing Association which manages the café and hub, said: “Over the last two years, as part of our Heritage Lottery funded project to develop a community heritage hub at the café, we have been collecting photos and gathering memories related to the building.

“These have now been edited by historian Sara Hughes to create a superb booklet entitled, ‘Memories of 34 Church Street’. Priced at just £2, available from the café, it would make a great Christmas gift.

“The charge is not intended to make a profit, but we’re hoping to make enough to fund future print runs and other heritage activities as the building has such a fascinating history.”

The site of 34 Church Street, Flint has had many different uses since it was built as a court house in the late 1500s.

During the 20th century it housed a bakehouse and a series of shops.

Lorna added: “Older residents recall I.P. Davies who presided over his grocery shop until the early 1950s and then Tommy and Margaret Bithell ran an electrical and fancy goods shop there until 1992.”

Louise Blackwell, community development officer for Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, said: “It was lovely that the mayor of Flint, Cllr Vicky Perfect, as well as local councillors Cllr Melly Buckley and Cllr Norma Davies, were able to make it through the snow on Saturday to join café customers and many of those who had contribute to the booket for the launch. It has been a great community initiative.”

The building at 34 Church Street in the town was transformed thanks to investment from the Flintshire Townscape Heritage Initiative, (a partnership between the Heritage Lottery Fund, Flintshire Council and CADW), European Regional Development Funding and private finance arranged by Pennaf. It is now managed by Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, part of the Pennaf Housing Group.