Appeal launched after woman sustains life threatening injuries in Flint collision

An appeal for information has been launched after a woman sustained life threatening injuries in a collision.

North Wales Police have said that a 75-year-old female pedestrian has been hospitalised with serious life threatening injuries following a collision with a grey Ford Focus on the A548 Chester Road, between the Swan Public House and the Junction with Duke Street, Flint.

Police were alerted to the collision at 11.32pm yesterday (Saturday).

Investigations are underway and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number RC17189132.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes, said: “At the time of the collision we believe that there may have been other vehicles or pedestrians in the area that may have witnessed the incident.

“In particular we would like to hear from the driver of a 4x4 type vehicle towing a trailer that passed the location moments prior to the collision.

“I urge anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to contact myself or my colleagues at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number RC17189132.

"Alternatively, individuals can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."