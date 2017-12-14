Hendre Hall in Bangor apologise for 'racist' comment on Facebook

A popular Gwynedd venue has apologised after sending a foul-mouthed slur on social media during an exchange with a Romanian man.

Hendre Hall, based in Tal y Bont near Bangor, was at the centre of a racism storm last week, having branded the man a "Slavic ****" via a Facebook message after he had enquired about a new year's eve party.

The Hall has since apologised for the incident, citing frustration as the reason for the message, following several "hoax calls" over recent weeks.

A follow-up explanation, posted by James Innes, joint-owner of the popular party venue, read: "These comments were made by me last night.

"I have had a huge amount of hoax messages recently and I assumed that this was the same person, resulting in severe error of judgement due to the severe lack of patience regarding the hoax messages.

"Nevertheless, I offer my sincere apologies. A message has been sent to the person offering my apologies."

The messages exchanged have since gone viral and show that the Romanian man, who has not been named, had asked if his passport would be accepted as proof of age for entry to the party.

He then tried to clarify a response in English, his second language, and was met with anger from the hall via the message that read: "Thank God for Brexit! All the best to you Slavic ****".

The controversial comments have since gone viral and have been branded "disgusting", "horrible" and "completely unacceptable" by social media users, with many stating that they will be boycotting the hall altogether.

Hendre Hall issued a longer public apology in the days that followed the incident and have also deactivated their Facebook account.

"We have taken the difficult step of taking down our Facebook page for the time being in order to protect our staff, suppliers and tenants”, the statement read.

“First and foremost, we reiterate once again that we are deeply sorry for the heinous comment made to a customer. We apologise for the offence and hurt that this has caused across the board, not just to the individual concerned.

“Our family set up Hendre Hall 15 years ago in order to provide a safe, welcoming environment for communities of all kind. We thrive on the variety of our events at Hendre and have always sought to push the barriers when it comes to providing something for all tastes and cultures.

"The comment made is in conflict with all that we stand for and all that we believe in."

North Wales Police have confirmed that they will be investigating the incident, although no official complaint has been made.