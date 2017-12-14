Flntshire man jailed for rape

A Flintshire man who has been jailed for four years for rape is being treated for cancer, a court heard.

Aaron Brown, 23, of Kiln Close, Buckley, who pleaded guilty to four charges of rape, had been diagnosed with cancer while on remand in prison , his barrister Dafydd Roberts revealed.

"He's received treatment, including operative, and has been given a cautious all-clear," he told Caernarfon Crown Court.

"He's very sorry for what he did. He's genuinely remorseful for his actions."

Mr Recorder Wyn Lloyd Jones imposed lifetime sex offender and sexual harm prevention orders.

He told Brown: "It will be your first time in custody.

“It will not be an easy time because of the nature of the offences and the obvious difficulties you have."

In May, Brown had appeared at Mold Crown Court via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At that stage in the proceedings Judge Rhys Rowlands remanded him in custody pending a trial which was fixed for September at Caernarfon court.