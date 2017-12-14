Closure of car boot sale is big kick in the teeth for Llandudno Cricket Club

Llandudno Cricket Club recorded a £5,500 loss to the end of September 2017 following the demise of one of their major money spinners.

The club’s summer car boot sale was a big fundraiser, raising more than £5,000, but has been forced to stop this year killing off a major source of income.

After a small number of complaints from local residents near the ground, owners Mostyn Estates said a covenant prevents the use of the Oval for retail purposes – and deemed the car boot sale as just that.

LCC junior cricket development officer Joe Lambe and club steward Paul Thornton contacted with Mostyn Estates to try and resolve the matter, to no avail.

The pair have acquired the help of Aberconwy Assembly Member Janet Finch-Saunders but have been unable to lift the ban they have from holding the popular event again.

Mr Lambe said: “Mostyn Estates have basically told us it’s gone and to forget about it. The money is a power shot for the club during the winter, but it is going to be quite different this year without that.”

The club is already looking at cutting back opening hours over the coming months to reduce costs with some nights costing them money to stay open.

The club held its annual meeting last Friday and reported a loss due to the reduced income.

“There seems to be double standards in the town of Llandudno. Roads and streets are closed off for certain things no problem but a little car boot on the Oval is not allowed,” said Mr Lambe.

“I am as a person living in the town all my life totally astonished how our club has been treated. It is clear local community clubs like ours are not as much a priority as visitors coming to the town.”

Mr Thornton said the event was very popular and they were not the only ones calling for the re-introduction of the car boot sale. Their Facebook page has thousands of followers and a petition put out at the final boot sale of 2016 received more than 500 signatures to keep it going.

He said: “It has been running for four years now, and has taken off really well in the last two year. It’s been phenomenal.”

The Pioneer contacted Mostyn Estates who refused to comment.