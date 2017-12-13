Wrexham Council to keep supporting refugee relocation scheme

Wrexham will continue to offer support for families from war-torn Syria.

At an executive board meeting yesterday, senior figures from Wrexham Council voted to continue the authority’s participation in the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Relocation scheme.

So far, 36 people from eight families have been relocated to Wrexham, with a further two families due to be rehomed before the end of the financial year.

Members approved proposals to take five more families in 2018-19, as well as a further five in 2019-20.

Deputy leader, Cllr Hugh Jones, said: “I am very proud on behalf of Wrexham Council to bring this forward and I am so grateful to the people of Wrexham for the support they have given to the scheme to date.

“Everyone has been working tirelessly to welcome the refugees into our communities. The scheme is fully funded by the Home Office and the work that has been done to date has been welcomed by all concerned.”

Cllr Mike Davies, who represents Rhosnesni, said he had met some of the refugee families in his work as a firefighter.

He had visited homes with Red Cross workers and translators and heard a number of tragic stories during that time.

Cllr Davies said: “I was dealing with one family with two young children and I was told by the Red Cross worker when they first arrived in the UK, the children were playing outside when a plane flew over.

“They ran inside immediately in a panic because they thought it was going to drop a bomb.”

Cllr Davies asked for contact details for local members to be passed on to all refugee families relocated in the area, to which Cllr Jones agreed.

Council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard added: “There are a lot of individuals who don’t support this but we in Wrexham have been fantastic in embracing it.”

A report before the board stated that the continuing conflict in Syria has forced around 6.5 million people from their homes, 2.7 million of whom have been displaced to neighbouring countries.

UK local authorities were asked to take part in a Home Office-funded scheme by co-ordinating accommodation and support to Syrian refugees.

Wrexham Council agreed to support five Syrian families in 2016-17 and in December last year the board agreed to support a further five families in 2017-18.

The proposal to accept more refugees in 2018/19 and 2019/20 will be subject to agreement by council heads of department and Wrexham Public Service Board partner organisations.

A further report will be brought to the board in December 2019 to determine Wrexham’s response from April 2020.