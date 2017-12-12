Schools reopen but Flintshire Bridge is closed due to icy conditions

Schools in Flintshire have re-opened after closing due to heavy snow.

All of the county’s schools closed yesterday with much of the UK blanketed in snow.

The county is still subject to a yellow weather warning for ice, which expires at 11am.

Waste and recycling routes are still being affected due to ice, and the A548 Flintshire Bridge is currently closed in both directions because of ice between the B5129, Connah’s Quay turn off and Parkway, Shotton.

Temperatures are set to rise into the low single digits for the rest of the week with rain forecast for this evening.

Hawarden recorded a minimum temperature of -6.9 degrees Celsius last night with Llysdinam in Powys recording the coldest temperature in Wales with the mercury dropping as low as -10.1 degrees Celsius.

Flintshire Council says there are some areas that will not have their bin collected today due to the icy conditions.

Collections of all waste types in these areas will be carried out next week and will then be weekly through the Christmas and New Year period.