Remains exhumed at Anglesey cemetery in bid to solve missing woman mystery

A WOMAN who was buried in an unknown grave on Anglesey after her remains washed up on the island some 23 years ago is going home to Ireland.

An exhumation of the grave, at Ynys Wen cemetery was carried out on Tuesday, as part of ongoing police investigation to formally identify remains which were discovered in Cable Bay, on October 31, in 1994.

Despite inquiries at the time, police were unable to identify the 'adult woman' and an inquest recorded an open verdict.

Thanks to advances in DNA technology, detectives in North Wales and Ireland are confident a formal identification will be made by the North Wales Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones.

Detectives “strongly” believe the body will be identified as the missing Irish woman Pauline Finlay.

Pauline, 49, went missing from County Wexford after walking on Kilmuckridge beach, in March, 1994. Foulplay is not suspected.

The cemetery was temporarily closed whilst police and forensic experts worked behind a screen. A Catholic priest, Father Murray, from St Mary's Church, Holyhead, gave a graveside blessing.

Father Murray said: “It is good for the family to know that Pauline will be going home after 23 years, I am sure it will give them comfort, and closure.”

“Pauline's mortal remains have laid protected at Ynys Wen cemetery, treated with care and compassion. Now, with that same care, she will be laid go home. Her husband, who died earlier in the year, at least got the news before his death that she was found.”

The exhumation follows investigations under Operation Orchid. DC Don Kenyon, who led the joint operation said: “The exhumation went to plan, and it was preceded by a moving graveside blessing from local priest Father Frank Murray.

"It was conducted with dignity and respect. I’d like to extend my thanks to those who assisted including local undertakers, the Local Authority, colleagues and the gathered media.

"I have spoken to Pauline’s family who are pleased that this aspect of returning her to them is now over. I’d also like to pass on our thanks to the local community for their understanding and can now report access to the cemetery has returned to normality.

"In particular I would like to appologise to the family who visited the cemetery this morning but had to be turned away.’

Although the remains exhumed today are strongly believed to be those of Pauline Finlay, responsibility for formal identification rests with HM Coroner for north west Wales Mr Dewi Pritchard Jones who will first require an examination of the remains we recovered today.

"Our hope is to complete this stage of proceedings as quickly and professionally as possible so we can begin the process of re-uniting the remains with family to grant them all the dignity and comfort of a full funeral and mass service."