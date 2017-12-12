Council staff thanked for work to combat severe weather

Almost a third of Wrexham’s salt stock was used to combat the recent severe weather.

Cllr David A. Bithell, Wrexham Council’s lead member for environment and transport, told an executive board meeting that more than 2,000 tonnes of salt had been spread across the county since Thursday last week.

He thanked all those who had worked to maintain priority routes across the county since snow began to fall early on Friday.

Cllr Bithell said: “Since Thursday evening last week our Streetscene team, gritting crews, supervisors, loaders and team leaders have been working continuously to maintain our priority 1 highway routes in difficult weather conditions.

”We have been experiencing blizzard conditions and heavy snow fall with extremely low temperatures, last night dropping to -10 in some areas.

”This has led to the postponement of Monday’s recycling and refuse collections but I can confirm that we are doing our best to catch up with black bin collections only this Saturday.

”Normal collections have resumed today but I am sure you will agree that we will experience some difficulties where there are untreated side roads due to ice and accumulations of snow.

”Our staff in Streetscene were deployed yesterday to assist in snow clearing duties and our priority is to ensure that access to schools and main routes are open.

”I know that many schools have re-opened with help from parents and staff.

”We have gritted continuously since mid morning on Thursday with our entire fleet of gritters, ploughs, tractors and loading shovels deployed.

”Over the last five days we have spread over 2,000 tonnes of salt, reducing our store to around 5,000 tonnes.

”New deliveries to replenish stocks began [on Monday] and will continue throughout the rest of the week.

”As lead member and on behalf of the executive board I wish to place on record my personal thanks to all staff deployed for their dedication and commitment working all hours to maintain and support residents across the county during the recent adverse weather we have experienced.

”I am pleased to say that we are expecting the snow to thaw in the next few days.”

Lead member for adult social care, Cllr Joan Lowe, thanked care workers for their efforts over the weekend in making sure vulnerable people across the county were safe.

She said: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks on behalf of all councillors for the dedicated work that people in home care did in looking after our most vulnerable.

”I know it has been a big exercise over the weekend but everyone has pulled together. Some people’s calls might have been a little late but people have been seen and looked after.”

Cllr David Griffiths, lead member for housing, said night shelters in the town had been extremely busy and work had been done to check on the welfare of the homeless community.

He added: “The homeless have been very much in the forefront of people’s minds. We have a policy which triggers after two successive nights of zero degrees or below but we brought it in on Friday before the temperature dropped.

”There were a number of rough sleepers in shop doorways who were checked and asked if they wanted assistance but some were happy to remain where they were.

”Last night there were 31 people presenting at Ty Nos and it can only accept 22. They say they have never seen so many people present themselves.

”We are hopeful to be able to address this for tonight. The work that has gone on behind the scenes is immeasurable.”