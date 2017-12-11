Urgent repairs to Pier halted ahead of decision on controversial Llandudno residential site

Repair works to the Pier, costing more than £150,000, have been put on hold ahead of a decision on a controversial development plan set to be voted on on Wednesday.

The owner of Llandudno Pier, Adam Williams, said urgent repairs to the Happy Valley entrance cannot go ahead while the threat of a controversial Pier Pavilion development hangs over the historic visitor attraction.

Councillors are set to make a decision on plans for the Pier Pavilion site on at a full hearing on Wednesday.

Mr Williams said: “The proposed building work will cause chaos in the local area with the inevitable impact on visitor numbers and revenues.

“There is the very real threat that noise or odour complaints from occupiers of the proposed flats will force us to move or close down kiosks at the entrance and reduce opening hours.

“This will lead to job losses and a significant loss of takings.

“With so much uncertainty, we simply will not be able to continue pursuing our long-term vision for the pier.

“All further investment will, unfortunately, have to be halted.

“The Happy Valley entrance needs a significant sum of money spending on the steel infrastructure that supports the decking.

“Other parts of the pier will also need further investment on general maintenance, but this will also have to go on hold.”

The proposed residential development on the former Pavilion Pier site puts the future of the pier in serious jeopardy, according to Williams.

He said more than 200 jobs and £390million in tourism revenues are at risk if the controversial plans are given the go ahead.

Research undertaken by the Ministry of Results earlier this year revealed that over six million people visit the Grade II-listed pier, which is 140 years old, every year.