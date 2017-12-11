Snow helps everyone feel festive at Llay lights switch-on

Festive fun was had by young and old as residents braved the cold to celebrate the season.

Snowy scenes helped bring festive spirit in Llay on Friday evening as villagers gathered for the annual Christmas lights switch-on ceremony.

About 40 hardy souls turned out to embrace the festive season arriving.

Carols rang out as singers were accompanied by the Llay Welfare Band at St Martin’s Church in Llay, while the tree lights were later turned on at the nearby Central Gardens.

Attendees were encouraged to write Christmas messages on CDs, which were then decorated on the tree.

The Rev Huw Butler said the event went well and the turnout was a good one, considering the weather conditions.

He said everyone enjoyed themselves.

Former community councillor Maldwyn Davies, who was instrumental in organising the event, gave a speech at the start to thank everyone for attending.

The event is in its second year, and Mr Butler said he hoped to run activities in the

lead-up to the event next year, such as lantern-making workshops with children.

David Gilmour, pastor at the Llay Community Church of the Nazarene, attended the event and the churches are due to hold a Celtic Praise service at St Martin’s at 6pm on Sunday, January 21 – with a selection of traditional Welsh and Irish hymns.