Snow causes closure of more than 20 schools in the Conwy County

SNOW has cause the closure of 21 schools across Conwy County today.

The county continues to be covered in shades of white this morning following sub zero temperatures over the weekend which brought in large amounts of snow.

Widespread frost and ice was forecast for this morning with Conwy still recording a reading of 0 degrees at 10am this morning, having had an overnight low of -1 degree.

The cold, frosty weather is set to clear as the day goes on. Dry and sunny conditions are predicted for later on, but temperatures will not climb above 3 degrees.

Forecasts are set to get better as the week goes on. A maximum temperature of 8 degrees is set to be reached by Wednesday.

Visit http://www.conwy.gov.uk/en/Resident/Education-and-Families/School-Closures.aspx to find out all the latest about school closures.