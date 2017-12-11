Plea for return of horse missing from Abergele

A HEARTBROKEN owner is appealing for the public’s help in tracking down her horse after it was stolen from a yard in Abergele.

Pippa, a 15-year-old strawberry roan mare with small scar over right eyebrow, is believed to have been taken from St George’s Road, Abergele, sometime between Monday, December 4 and Wednesday, December 6.

She was wearing a blue-grey all weather horse coat.

Kelly Tunney, 37, owner of the horse, said: “Pippa was on a rented yard. We are the only ones on there as we have several horses - we have had them since 2005. She means the world to us.

"We think she went missing between Monday and Wednesday evening when my dad [Tony] and brother went to feed the horses. They searched everywhere for her.

“My mum Dawn is heartbroken like we all are. She was our first horse. We are so thankful to anyone that can help."

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: “It was reported to us at 3.55pm on December 6 that a horse had been stolen from a small holding in Abergele. Our inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Dawn on 01492 339674 or tweet @Prince31212016