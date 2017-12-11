Ex-Chester soldier now living in Cumbria used racist language towards taxi driver in Broughton

A FORMER soldier became abusive with a taxi driver, calling him a foreigner and accusing him of taking jobs.

Colin Fenton, 51, had denied a racially aggravated public order offence following the incident in Broughton in July but was convicted in his absence at an earlier hearing.

Yesterday he appeared on warrant at Flintshire Magistrates Court and ended up with a £500 court bill. He was fined £150 with £280 costs and a £40 surcharge.

Fenton, formerly of Western Avenue in Blacon, Chester and now living in Cumbria, was also fined £30 for failing to answer his bail on an earlier occasion, which he admitted.

“I really am sorry. I am not a racist. I will apologise to the individual,” Fenton told the Mold court.

John Wylde, prosecuting, said on June 9 Fenton and others, who had been celebrating the birth of a child, ordered the taxi to take them to a Blacon address but Fenton also asked to be taken a different way.

He told the taxi driver he had served his country but since being out of the Army had been homeless.

Mr Wylde said Fenton became threatening without warning, called the driver a foreigner and said he was taking his work. He asked him more than once to pull up so he could kill him.

The driver had the presence of mind to record his comments on his mobile phone.

But when the journey ended Fenton thanked the driver and even gave him a tip.

Interviewed, when the recording was played to him, Fenton apologised and accepted it was his voice.

He said he was sorry, it was out of character and he was not a racist although he accepted that the language used was racist in nature.

Fenton, now studying for a degree, said he was on medication and took alcohol for the first time in eight years. He had been out celebrating the birth of “a miracle baby”.

Fenton told the court he had nothing against the taxi driver.

When they were discussing the journey “everything came back to me”.

It was not aimed at him personally and he would not have harmed him.

Following an accident in the army he was nervous when other people drove. He should not have said what he did but he could not stop himself at the time.

Fenton said he was getting his life together, had received a lot of therapy and was hoping one day to open a therapy unit himself to help others.