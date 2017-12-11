Black ice warning after weekend of snow and freezing temperatures across the region

SNOW and freezing temperatures have caused mass school closures across Denbighshire.

Drivers have been warned to be aware of black ice on the roads and treacherous driving conditions this morning (Monday).

More than 40 schools across Denbighshire have shut their doors as a result of heavy snowfall.

On Sunday, The Horseshoe Pass remained closed all day. A majority of bus services operated with a few exceptions.

Denbighshire County Council have advised residents not to travel unless “absolutely necessary”, particularly in the South of the county.

On Twitter, the Council wrote: “Just a reminder to take care out there today. The main roads have been gritted but there is black ice wherever the snow melted yesterday and the pavements are very slippery.”

A yellow weather warning for ice is currently in force.

A statement on the Met Office website read: “Ice is expected to form across many places overnight into Monday morning. Some injuries are likely from slips and falls on icy surfaces as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“As well as this lying snow from Sunday will continue to be a hazard leading to longer and potentially hazardous journeys.”

[Photo: Denbighshire County Council/Twitter]