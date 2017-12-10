What schools are closed tomorrow in Denbighshire due to snow?

RESIDENTS across Denbighshire woke up to blankets of snow this morning after temperatures plummeted.

The Horseshoe Pass has remained closed all day. All A routes are open, however B routes in the South of the County remain a challenge and agricultural contractors are helping with snow clearance.

A majority of bus services have operated today with a few exceptions.

A spokesperson from Denbighshire County Council said gritters have been working on shifts all weekend and will continue throughout the night.

“Temperatures are predicted to drop as low as minus eight degrees overnight, at which point the grit is less effective, so drivers are warned to take extra special precautions,” they added.

The Council is advising residents not to travel unless “absolutely necessary”, particularly in the South of the county.

There will be no school transport operating South of the A55 tomorrow. This is likely to impact on the number of schools opening.

The Council has announced the following school closures for MONDAY:

St Asaph Infants

Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn

Ysgol Caer Drewyn

Ysgol Carrog

Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch, Llanrhaeadr

Ysgol Pant Pastynog, Prion.

Ysgol Tremeirchion

Ysgol Esgob Morgan, St Asaph

Rhos Street School, Ruthin

St Brigid’s Secondary School

Ysgol Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh

Ysgol Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd

Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph

Ysgol y Parc, Denbigh

Ysgol Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd

Denbigh High School

Ysgol Trefnant

Ysgol Gellifor

Ysgol Bryn Clwyd, Llandyrnog

Ysgol Betws Gwerfil Goch

Ysgol Bro Elwern, Gwyddelwern

Ysgol Borthyn, Ruthin

Ysgol Bryn Collen, Llangollen

Ysgol Dinas Bran, Llangollen

Ysgol Carreg Emlyn

Ysgol Pendref, Denbigh

Ysgol Pentrecelyn

Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog

Ysgol Bodfari

Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant, Llangollen

Ysgol Frongoch, Denbigh

Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ruthin

Ysgol Rhewl

Ysgol Plas Cefndy (Mr Seamark’s Class – the school will re-open for remaining pupils who live north of the A55)

Ysgol Pen Barras, Ruthin

Ysgol Henllan

Libraries are expected to open tomorrow to allow Council staff to work locally to their homes if they have the ability to do so.

Any limit to the public services available from the libraries will be communicated tomorrow.

Waste services are likely to be restricted in the South of the County.

A Council spokesperson added: “This is due to us trying to catch up after the disruption on Friday. Collections were due in Rhyl and Denbigh – they will take place in Rhyl but not Denbigh. The recycling centres at Denbigh and Ruthin will be closed. Rhyl’s will remain open.”

A decision will be made about leisure centre opening times tomorrow morning. The Council have confirmed that these will be communicated.