Emergency services called to crash near Llangollen

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle collision near Llangollen.

Two air ambulances and the Wales Ambulance Service were called to the A539 Llangollen Road, Trevor near the Garth turn off at around 11am (Saturday, December 9).

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that crews from Llangollen and Wrexham were called at 11.07am and used cutting equipment to remove a man from one of the vehicles.

The spokesman added that two men were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The severity of their injuries is not yet known.