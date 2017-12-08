School closures – 8.44am

THE number of schools so far closed in Denbighshire due to the adverse weather conditions is growing.
As of 8.44am, there are 12 schools in the county that are closed.
They are:
Ysgol Bro Famau, Llanarmon yn Iâl
Ysgol Dyffryn Iâl, Llandegla
Ysgol Llanbedr DC
Ysgol Trefnant
Ysgol Tremeirchion
St Asaph Infants
Ysgol Henllan
Ysgol Pant Pastynog, Prion
Ysgol Pentrecelyn.
Ysgol Betws Gwerfil Goch
Ysgol Carreg Emlyn, Clocaenog and Cyffylliog
Ysgol Rhewl
More to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on