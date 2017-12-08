School closures – 10am

DENBIGH High School, Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ysgol Dinas Brân and Ysgol Glan Clwyd are all closed today due to the snow.
The number of schools so far closed in Denbighshire due to the adverse weather conditions is growing.
As of 10am, there are 24 schools in the county that are closed or partially closed.
In addition, over the border in Conwy, Ysgol Llannefydd is closed, as are Ysgol Bro Aled, in Llansannan, and Ysgol Talhaiarn, in Llanfair TH.
In Flintshire, Ysgol yr Esgob, Caerwys will close at 12pm due to there being no school meal service and the weather forecast being more heavy snow.
Ysgol y Foel, Cilcain, is closed.
At present, there are no reports of any local schools in Gwynedd being closed.
Denbighshire schools closed:
Denbigh High School
Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ruthin
Ysgol Dinas Brân, Llangollen
Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph
Ysgol Bro Famau, Llanarmon yn Iâl
Ysgol Dyffryn Iâl, Llandegla
Ysgol Llanbedr DC
Ysgol Trefnant
Ysgol Tremeirchion
St Asaph Infants
Ysgol Henllan
Ysgol Pant Pastynog, Prion
Ysgol Pentrecelyn.
Ysgol Betws Gwerfil Goch
Ysgol Carreg Emlyn, Clocaenog and Cyffylliog
Ysgol Rhewl
Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog
Ysgol Esgob Morgan, St Asaph
Ysgol Frongoch, Denbigh
Ysgol Pendref, Denbigh
Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant, Llangollen
Ysgol Llanfair DC
Ysgol Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh
Partially open:
Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn, Denbigh
More to follow.
