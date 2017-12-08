Homes plan for former Caergwrle pub Halfway Inn

PLANS are being made to convert a village pub into two homes.

Flintshire Council has received a planning application seeking to turn the former Halfway Inn on the corner of Caergwrle High Street and Hope Street, into two dwellings.

There is a licensed club across from the site and other local businesses.

Formerly a family-run public house with a flat above, it closed between 2013 and February 2016, when it reopened again, only to close a year later as it was considered no longer economically viable due to a lack of customers.

The building has not been used since then, although the existing first floor flat has been occupied by a private tenant.

Within 100 yards of the site there are two other pubs – the Crown Inn and Ye Olde Castle.

According to the design and access statement submitted with the plans, the pub would be converted into a couple of two-storey homes rather than flats, either for sale or rent.

It states: “It is proposed to remove the existing ‘pub’ signage and external lighting together with all the associated redundant extract ventilation openings and grilles, electrical cabling and conduit.

“This in itself would improve the appearance of the building, the street scene and its immediate locality.

“The walls are to be of cavity wall construction. The outside face is to comprise of pebble dash on sand and cement render coloured to the satisfaction of the local planning authority.

“To increase the aesthetic appearance of the original site / car park, it is intended to plant several small native trees and shrubs within specific designated areas.”

It adds: “It will also provide much needed affordable residential family accommodation within the village centre.”

The application will be decided by Flintshire Council planners at a later date.