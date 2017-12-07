Police appeal for wanted man believed to be in Wrexham area

Police have appealed for help to find a wanted man.

Richard Lee Watson, 28, is wanted on a warrant and is believed to be in the Wrexham area.

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101, and quote incident reference RM17027293.

