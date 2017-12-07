Disabled mother's anguish after vital car taken from outside home

A disabled mother from Deeside has spoken of her anguish after thieves stole her “lifeline” car.

Tracy Ann Wilkins, who suffers from chronic pain and tissue conditions, woke up at her home in Highmere Drive, Connah’s Quay, yesterday morning to find the Vauxhall Mokka car she relies on had been stolen.

Mrs Wilkins, who described the car as her “lifeline”, said photographs of her son Steven, 22, who was severely disabled and died almost three years ago, were inside when the vehicle when it was taken.

North Wales Police confirmed a 25-year-old man from Flint had been arrested in connection to the theft of the car which was later found abandoned not far from Mrs Wilkins’ home.

Mrs Wilkins said: “I got up at around 3am to get a drink and the back door was wide open.

“They’ve come in through the window, seen the keys and gone back out through the back door.

“My house is quite far from the bus stop so I rely on the car. It gets me out. I take my daughter to school.

“It’s my life. I can’t get out without it.”

Mrs Wilkins suffers from chronic pain and fatigue syndrome, as well as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome – a rare inherited condition that affects connective tissue.

The mother-of-four and grandmother-of-two added said use of the vehicle was just as important for her mental wellbeing, following Steven’s death in January 2015.

“It sounds daft, because it’s just a car, but I like to get out,” she said.

“My son died a few years ago and sometimes the car helps me to get out and clear my head

“It’s been such a difficult time for us.

“There are some sick people out there.

“Why would someone come in someone’s house?

“Why would someone steal a disabled person’s car?

“My daughter’s watch and photos of Steven were in the car and photographs are all I have left of him.”

A police spokesman said officers were called at 3.30am yesterday to reports of a burglary.

It is thought offenders entered the property sometime between midnight at 3am and took the keys before making off with the car.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number RC17184234.