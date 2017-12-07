Cemaes pub's new beer to give a lift to air ambulance

AN Anglesey landlord and landlady are raising their beer glasses – and funds - to help boost the region’s lifesaving helicopter heroes.

Rhian Boylan (CORR) and Kevin Bryant, who took over the Stag Inn, in Cemaes, in July, launched a brand new beer on Friday which will help raise cash for the Wales Air Ambulance.

The malty, amber ale - designed to reflect the helicopter colour - has been named ‘Yr Arwr Goch,’ and which means ‘Red Hero.’ For every pint sold at £3.40, ten pence will be donated to the charity.

The couple, who recently refurbished the Stag, were offered the new brew – made specially for them – by Marstons Inns & Taverns, the pub owners.

Rhian, originally from Llanfaethlu, wanted use the tasty tipple to raise money for the air ambulance service as it had previously helped her family,

Rhian’s 66-year-old mother (SHE DOES NOT WANT TO NAME HER) was airlifted to hospital in Bangor by the Caernarfon-based air ambulance after suffering a heart attack in 2014.

Sadly, her mother died, but her funeral raised funds for the air ambulance charity as to thank them for their rapid response.

Since then, Rhian has continued to raise money for the charity and also the British Heart Foundation, through various means, including a balance a ‘20p on a lemon challenge.

“The Welsh Air Ambulance provides an invaluable service to those on the island and people living in remote, rural places, and if we don’t support it we’ll lose it,” said Rhian.

“They have helped many a family living in rural out of the way places including my grandad who had a stroke and my mum who had a heart attack, also when my grandad had a stroke.

Kevin, who comes originally from Cornwall, and moved to Wales in 2007, himself flew helicopters with the Royal Navy, back in 1996.

“It was a very easy decision to make when deciding which charity to raise funds for with our beer. This is even more relevant given the location of the Stag Inn where a road ambulance and a response time can be delayed due to its isolation,” said Kevin.

“A number of my ex-colleagues fly for the various air ambulances, I know personally the challenges they face and the amazing work they and the crew do in saving lives.

Rhian added: “So far the Arwr Goch has been a big hit with the locals, we hope to raise a significant amount of money simply by people enjoying themselves!”