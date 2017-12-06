Rhyl basks in moonlight in Thomas's picture of week

RHYL shines as bright as the moon in this week’s image of the week.

Photographer Thomas Davies captured this picture as part of a #LoveRhyl tourism project.

Thomas, who takes his camera “everywhere”, has been selected alongside nine other amateur photographers as a Rhyl Instagram champion. Each week, the Journal is featuring the work of one of the champions.

Thomas said: “I have lived in Rhyl all my life and have seen many changes and improvements in and around the town.

“I take my camera everywhere I go, just in case I see something I like that might be interesting for anyone else.

“I like to take pictures of Rhyl from different areas, day or night. My interests in photography are landscape, aircraft and night shots.

“As a Rhyl Instagram Champion, I want to show that Rhyl is a lovely area day or night, from the beautiful sunsets along the beach and the harbour to the lights on the harbour bridge at night and everything in between.

“I also want to show Rhyl is actually a great place to go on holiday to and to live in.”

Follow the Rhyl Instagram champions as they capture Rhyl and its progress by searching #loverhyl. Follow @loverhyl on Instagram