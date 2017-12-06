Police welcome 23 year sentence for Wrexham murderer

Police say many innocent lives have been affected by the “callous acts” of Jordan Davidson and welcomed the 23 year sentenced imposed today.

Davidson had gone on a crime spree of robbery and burglary – and did not stop after he had murdered 67-year-old Nicholas Churton at his flat in Crescent Close in Wrexham.

He went on to rob and seriously injure a man in Chester, attacked a detective who was interviewing him and then while on remand at Altcourse Prison slashed a prison officer with a make-shift weapon in revenge for reporting him for drugs years earlier.

North Wales Police welcomed the sentence imposed against Davidson at Mold Crown Court today.

Detective Superintendent Iestyn Davies said: “Between Wednesday, March 22, 2017 and Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Jordan Davidson embarked on a catalogue of serious offending in Wrexham town and the vicinity which included the callous and calculating murder of Nicholas Churton, a 67-year-old vulnerable man, who was attacked by Davidson in his own home during the evening of Thursday, March 23.

“Davidson committed further crimes including three robberies, serious assaults and house burglaries. Davidson was identified as a suspect for the murder and a huge manhunt took place to try and locate him.

“When he was found in the rear of a vehicle on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, he proceeded to attack arresting officers with a hammer. Furthermore, during his questioning, he attacked one of the interviewing officers and whilst on remand, having been charged with these offences, he stabbed a prison guard causing a significant neck injury.

“The seriousness and level of offending clearly illustrates that Jordan Davidson is an extremely dangerous individual who was prepared to resort to horrific offending in order to fuel his chaotic drug addiction.

“The length of sentence imposed by the judge Lord Justice Clive Lewis clearly illustrates the seriousness of his offending and the danger he poses to the public of North Wales. He will serve a minimum of 23 years before he will be considered for release.

“This has been a very challenging investigation where many innocent lives have been affected by the callous acts of this man. I hope that they will take some comfort from the fact that this man is now in prison for a considerable time and that North Wales will be a safer place.

“I would also like to thank the numerous witnesses who helped us put such a compelling case before the court to help us convict Jordan Davidson.”

Paying tribute to Mr Churton, his family said in a statement: “Nick was kind, loving, and an extraordinary character who enriched the lives of all who knew him.

“He will be forever in our hearts. We would like to thank those who have supported us throughout this very difficult time.”